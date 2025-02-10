Taylor Swift turns "T" thigh jewelry into Travis Kelce tribute at Super Bowl LIX

New Orleans, Louisiana - Taylor Swift recycled her viral thigh jewelry from the 2025 Grammy Awards to pay homage to Travis Kelce as he competed in Super Bowl LIX.

T as in Travis!

On Sunday, the 35-year-old pop star stepped out in style at the Caesars Superdome, where Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs battled the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL season finale.

While the championship didn't go Kansas City's way, Taylor still made fans' nights with another epic game-day 'fit.

The Karma singer reused the "T" thigh chain she debuted at the Grammys earlier this month as a necklace, making it clear that the initial stood for Travis this time.

Along with the accessory, Taylor sported a white tank, glittering denim shorts, and a cream-colored blazer as she rooted for the Chiefs.

Taylor was joined by rapper Ice Spice and longtime pal Ashley Avignone as well as her parents and brother in her VIP suite.

With a venue filled with plenty of passionate Eagles fans, the Grammy winner faced some unfortunate booing when she was shown on jumbotron.