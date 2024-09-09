Is Taylor Swift helping fans to "shake off" body image issues?

New York, New York - Both in songs and on social media, Taylor Swift has repeatedly addressed her past issues surrounding body image – and in doing is positively impacting fans with their own struggles, a US research team has found.

Publishing in the specialist magazine Social Science & Medicine in August, the study authors analyzed around 200 posts published by Swift fans on Reddit and TikTok.



Many so-called Swifties see the musician as a pioneer in dealing with eating disorders, and Swift's openness has inspired them to overcome their own illnesses, the authors say.

Many fans point to the documentary Miss Americana (2020), in which Swift spoke about her own struggles with an eating disorder.

Swifties are also posting lyrics that suggest mental health trouble. Songs such as You're On Your Own, Kid and Tied Together With a Smile were used by fans to deal with their own insecurities, the researchers said.

However, the topic of body image in connection with Taylor Swift was also the subject of controversy on social media. According to the researchers, the music video for the song Anti-Hero from 2022 triggered a debate. In the original version of the clip, Swift stood on a scale displaying the word "fat" in one scene.

While some fans defended the depiction as an expression of Swift's own insecurities, others felt hurt by it. The artist later replaced the video online with another version that no longer contained the word.