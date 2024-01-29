Is Taylor Swift performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Word on the street is that Taylor Swift is set to grace the upcoming Grammy Awards with her presence, but will she take the stage as well?

Taylor Swift will definitely be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards, but will she be performing at the ceremony?

We weren't ready for it, Tay...

While Swifties might have dreamt of seeing Taylor take the stage at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, the Karma singer won't be performing, as confirmed by ET.

The 34-year-old artist – who is nominated for a whopping six awards including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Midnights – will need to prioritize her record-breaking Eras Tour that kicks off in Japan shortly after the ceremony.

When the nominations were originally announced, the Cruel Summer songstress was on tour in Argentina where she stopped and took a moment to acknowledge the honor.

"The way you have supported my album, Midnights... it just got nominated for six Grammys," she gushed while sitting at her moss-covered piano.

"You're the best!"

Who will be performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony?

Billie Eilish (l.) and Olivia Rodrigo (c.) are set to perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah (r.)

Even though we won't get to witness TayTay belt out Lavender Haze live on Grammy night, we still might get to see some other chart-topping musicians!

The ceremony will be hosted once again by comedian and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

According to the official website for the Grammy Awards, the lineup of artists set to perform includes Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, and recently announced, music icon Joni Mitchell – which will be her debut Grammys performance!

Rock band U2 will also make Grammy history with a special "technologically groundbreaking" performance from the infamous Sphere in Las Vegas.

And, who knows? Maybe Taylor will just drop her best acceptance speech ever!

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, February 4 at 8 PM EST.

