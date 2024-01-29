Is Taylor Swift performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Los Angeles, California - Word on the street is that Taylor Swift is set to grace the upcoming Grammy Awards with her presence, but will she take the stage as well?

Taylor Swift will definitely be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards, but will she be performing at the ceremony? © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

We weren't ready for it, Tay...

While Swifties might have dreamt of seeing Taylor take the stage at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, the Karma singer won't be performing, as confirmed by ET.

The 34-year-old artist – who is nominated for a whopping six awards including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Midnights – will need to prioritize her record-breaking Eras Tour that kicks off in Japan shortly after the ceremony.

When the nominations were originally announced, the Cruel Summer songstress was on tour in Argentina where she stopped and took a moment to acknowledge the honor.

"The way you have supported my album, Midnights... it just got nominated for six Grammys," she gushed while sitting at her moss-covered piano.

"You're the best!"