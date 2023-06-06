Is Taylor Swift releasing a song about Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield?

New York, New York - As Taylor Swift prepares to revisit the Speak Now era, some fans are theorizing that the re-recording will include a track about Emma Stone's relationship with co-star Andrew Garfield.

Taylor Swift (l) is dropping the vault track When Emma Falls In Love on July 7, and fans are convinced it's about Emma Stone (r) and Andrew Garfield. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On July 7, Swifties will return to 2010 with Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Along with re-recorded versions of each song, the 33-year-old singer will be dropping previously-unreleased tracks that didn't make the original album cut.

On Monday, Swift confirmed six vault tracks: Electric Touch (featuring Fall Out Boy), When Emma Falls in Love, I Can See You, Castles Crumbling (featuring Hayley Williams), Foolish One, and Timeless.

The second vault song, When Emma Falls in Love, has since sparked a flood of fan theories about the titular Emma, with the most popular choice being Emma Stone.

So what's the evidence?

Stone and Swift have been friends since their late teen years, and around the time Speak Now was made, the 34-year-old La La Land star started production on The Amazing Spider-Man, where she first met Andrew Garfield. The pair began dating at some point during filming before breaking up around 2015.

While Swift is perhaps most famous for writing about her own love life, she's penned a number of songs inspired by her friends' lives, including You Are In Love (inspired by Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham) and happiness (rumored to be based on her childhood friend Abigail Anderson's divorce).

Could When Emma Falls In Love be the next of these friend-inspired songs?