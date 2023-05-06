Taylor Swift unveils Speak Now-sized release surprise at The Eras Tour in Nashville
Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift gave Swifties at The Eras Tour show in Nashville – and those tuning in around the world – something to scream about by announcing the official release date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version).
After months of speculation and Easter eggs galore, the incomparable Taylor Swift has gifted her fans with the rerecording release date of her 2010 album Speak Now.
Leading up to the 33-year-old's first show on The Eras Tour in Nashville, many in the Swiftie sphere were convinced that the songstress had some special tricks up her sleeve.
As it turns out, the Speak Now suspicions were correct, as Swift took time out of her night one Nashville show on Friday to announce that Speak Now TV will be out July 7. Not only that, but it will also include six From The Vault tracks, too.
Right before the Midnight Rain singer made the release date reveal, Taylor Nation – Swift's official management team – momentarily went live on social media, allowing Swifties around the world to tune in for an Enchanted surprise.
After making Nissan Stadium quake with Swiftie excitement, the Grammy-winning artist threw fans another Speak Now treat by performing Sparks Fly off the album as one of the night's two surprise songs while lighting up attendees wristbands with the perfect purple hue.
Following the show, Swift took to her social media pages to further announce the forthcoming release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), writing:
"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk)," Swift wrote, alluding to the Speak Now track called Last Kiss, where Swift mentions July 9.
"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it."
"With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th," Swift concluded.
Cover photo: Collage: Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / IMAGO / ZUMA Wire