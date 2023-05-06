Taylor Swift unveils Speak Now-sized release surprise at The Eras Tour in Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift gave Swifties at The Eras Tour show in Nashville – and those tuning in around the world – something to scream about by announcing the official release date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift announced the release date for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) during The Eras Tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee on May 5. © Collage: Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

After months of speculation and Easter eggs galore, the incomparable Taylor Swift has gifted her fans with the rerecording release date of her 2010 album Speak Now.

Leading up to the 33-year-old's first show on The Eras Tour in Nashville, many in the Swiftie sphere were convinced that the songstress had some special tricks up her sleeve.

As it turns out, the Speak Now suspicions were correct, as Swift took time out of her night one Nashville show on Friday to announce that Speak Now TV will be out July 7. Not only that, but it will also include six From The Vault tracks, too.

Right before the Midnight Rain singer made the release date reveal, Taylor Nation – Swift's official management team – momentarily went live on social media, allowing Swifties around the world to tune in for an Enchanted surprise.

After making Nissan Stadium quake with Swiftie excitement, the Grammy-winning artist threw fans another Speak Now treat by performing Sparks Fly off the album as one of the night's two surprise songs while lighting up attendees wristbands with the perfect purple hue.