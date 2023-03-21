Taylor Swift gets fangirl energy from Emma Stone in The Eras Tour viral videos

Glendale, Arizona - Taylor Swift sent her fans into a frenzy with her first two performances of The Eras Tour , and Emma Stone was no exception!

Taylor Swift (l) received some audience support from actor and longtime friend Emma Stone. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@byrorygilmore

Celebrities: they're just like us!

The 34-year-old Easy A star attended Opening Night of the 33-year-old's highly-anticipated tour in Glendale, Arizona.

And just like every Swiftie around her, Stone couldn't help but fangirl over her longtime friend's performance.

In a series of viral videos, the La La Land actor was caught jamming out to You Belong With Me, Fearless, Love Story, and Bejeweled.

Stone proved she knew every word to the era-spanning setlist, and fans couldn't get enough of how passionate she was in the audience.

"SHES SO REAL," one fan said on a TikTok of Stone.

"emma stone is one of us," another commented.

But Stone wasn't the only famous face to attend the big show!