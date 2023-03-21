Taylor Swift gets fangirl energy from Emma Stone in The Eras Tour viral videos
Glendale, Arizona - Taylor Swift sent her fans into a frenzy with her first two performances of The Eras Tour, and Emma Stone was no exception!
Celebrities: they're just like us!
The 34-year-old Easy A star attended Opening Night of the 33-year-old's highly-anticipated tour in Glendale, Arizona.
And just like every Swiftie around her, Stone couldn't help but fangirl over her longtime friend's performance.
In a series of viral videos, the La La Land actor was caught jamming out to You Belong With Me, Fearless, Love Story, and Bejeweled.
Stone proved she knew every word to the era-spanning setlist, and fans couldn't get enough of how passionate she was in the audience.
"SHES SO REAL," one fan said on a TikTok of Stone.
"emma stone is one of us," another commented.
But Stone wasn't the only famous face to attend the big show!
The stars come out for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
The HAIM sisters, who will serve as an opening act at several stops on The Eras Tour, jammed out in the VIP tent alongside Laura Dern. The actor starred with HAIM in Swift's music video for Bejeweled.
Dern brought along her two children, Ellery and Jaya, and she even shared a snap of them donning festive cowboy hats en route to the big show.
"Celebrating our amazing buddy's first show of tour. Extraordinary. Found family," the 56-year-old captioned a photo with Swift from the show.
The Anti-Hero singer later posed for another photo with Dern, Stone, and HAIM all together.
Swift is off to Las Vegas for the next stop of the tour, where she will play two shows at Allegiant Stadium. Who knows what famous faces will pop up in Sin City!
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@byrorygilmore