Hayley Williams tells festivalgoers: "If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you're f**king dead to me"

Atlantic City, New Jersey - Paramore's lead vocalist Hayley Williams took a stand for LGBTQ+ rights at Adjacent Music Festival over Memorial Day Weekend when addressing festivalgoers who intend to vote for Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election.

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams voiced her opinion about those who intend to vote for Ron DeSantis at Adjacent Music Festival in New Jersey over the weekend. © Collage: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Paramore graced the stage at Adjacent Music Festival in New Jersey, performing alongside talented acts like Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, and Beach Bunny.

During the band's set, lead singer Hayley Williams passionately spoke to fans rather directly: "If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you're f**king dead to me," a speech that's spreading like wildfire on social media.

DeSantis publicly announced his 2024 presidential bid in a glitchy Twitter Spaces event, hosted by Elon Musk and entrepreneur David Sacks, hours after filing the official paperwork.

Williams also recently addressed the latest backlash regarding Target's Pride Collection in an Instagram story, writing: "[Target] makes money off Pride every single summer. They should stand up for this community instead of simply profiting off of them... then backing down at the first sign of adversity. Stand with these people who have dealt with far worse for much longer."

In early May, the Florida state legislature passed a bill criminalizing public bathroom usage for transgender and non-binary people, receiving condemnation from LGBTQ+ rights organizations nationwide. Governor DeSantis is expected to sign the bill.



Another bill targeting access to gender-affirming care was sent to DeSantis' desk earlier this month, as well.