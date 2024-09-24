Is Taylor Swift supportive of Travis Kelce's budding acting career?

New York, New York - As Travis Kelce breaks out into the world of acting, his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift , has reportedly given the career move her stamp of approval.

As Travis Kelce (l.) breaks out into the world of acting, his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has reportedly given the career move her stamp of approval. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & Newscom

The 34-year-old tight end is set to make his professional acting debut in the FX horror series Grotesquerie, which will kick off on Wednesday.

The show's co-creator, Ryan Murphy, opened up about getting Travis involved in the project at Monday's New York premiere.

Chatting with E! News, Ryan teased that Grotesquerie is "very scary" and praised the show's ensemble cast, led by Niecy Nash.

The Glee showrunner said Travis was "the best" and a total "star," adding, "He's so charismatic, and he's so smart."

Ryan also admitted he "always tried to get some Taylor Swift talk from him," but the Kansas City Chiefs star wouldn't oblige.

Still, the little that Travis did spill about his girlfriend were all "sweet, lovely things."

"The only thing that we talked about was that [Taylor's] very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," Ryan explained.