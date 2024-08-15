Grotesquerie teaser reveals first look at Travis Kelce's character!

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce has traded the gridiron for the small screen as the NFL star makes his debut in Ryan Murphy's latest horror TV series!

On Thursday, the 34-year-old tight end appeared in the official teaser for Grotesquerie, which will make its debut on September 25.

In the clip, fans got the first glimpse of Travis' still-unnamed character in one quick shot that appeared to show him casting some sort of a spell.



The Kansas City Chiefs player looked quite like himself in the brief scene, appearing with his usual buzzcut and beard.

The teaser has given the biggest hint so far at what the plot of the FX series will center around, as Niecy Nash-Betts' character, Detective Lois Tryon, was seen searching for answers to an enigmatic spree of murders.

Lois reveals that she is the only one who can see the chilling scenes unfolding in the trailer, adding an extra layer to this seemingly supernatural tale.

Though Travis has been in the spotlight throughout his decade-long football career, his romance with pop star Taylor Swift, which became public last fall, has undoubtedly launched him into superstardom.