Jason Kelce dishes on Taylor Swift's "staggering" impact on brother Travis

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jason Kelce dished on the "staggering" changes he's seen in his brother Travis since the Kansas City Chiefs star began dating Taylor Swift .

The 37-year-old retired NFL star appeared on the Fitz & Whit podcast on Tuesday, where he opened up about his perspective on the high-profile love story.

When co-host Ryan Fitzpatrick joked about Travis having a bit of Peter Pan syndrome, Jason shared that his brother's growth has been "staggering" over the last two years.

"It's changing, and I think that sometimes, you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you, and that's a good thing," the former Philadelphia Eagle said, alluding to Travis' romance with Taylor.

Though Travis may be properly growing up these days, Jason said that the 35-year-old still has plenty of "youthful enthusiasm" and said he's a "free spirit in the best possible way."

Jason's comments come as Travis reportedly eyes another major life change: retiring from the NFL.