Jennifer Lawrence, Paul Mescal, and more impersonate Taylor Swift in the name of love

New York, New York - In a hilarious new video, several of Hollywood's hottest celebrities proved just how big of Taylor Swift fans they really are with a dramatic recitation of one of her most iconic hits.

Jennifer Lawrence (l) and Paul Mescal recite Taylor Swift (c) lyrics in a new viral video. © Collage: Tommaso Boddi / AFP & Neilson Barnard & JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Swifties everywhere rejoiced over the release of We Are Never Getting Back Together (Taylor's Version) in 2021, but now it's time for We Are Never Getting Back Together (Hollywood's Version)!

W Magazine gathered an impressive crop of A-listers to perform a dramatic reading of the breakup anthem.

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who revealed he shared a hilariously awkward audition with Swift for Les Misérables over a decade ago, praised the singer in the video before starting the song.

"I adore Taylor Swift, and I don't want to let her down," he said. "This is a big moment."

Next, none other than Brad Pitt kicks off the dramatic reading with the line, "I remember when we broke up the first time..."

Then, this year's Academy Award nominees Paul Mescal and Ke-Huy Quan give it their all in their lines, with Quan enthusiastically supporting the singer between lines.

"Taylor Swift is always right!" Quan declares.

Comedian Seth Rogen closes out the clip with a characteristically comedic response to the song's title.

"I've had that said to me a lot of times, so I get it," he says.

Also featured in the video are Marvel's newest big bad Jonathan Majors and Swift's Lavender Haze co-writer Zoë Kravitz, as well as Margot Robbie, Rachel Sennott, Danielle Deadwyler, and Kate Hudson.