Joe Alwyn talks ill-fated Taylor Swift romance – and urges fans to move on from it

London, UK - Actor Joe Alwyn made a rare comment on his six-year romance with Taylor Swift as he affirmed that he has "moved on" from the much-obsessed-over relationship.

Speaking with The Guardian in an interview published on Sunday, the 33-year-old mostly brushed off questions about his love story with Taylor, but he did let a few tidbits slip.

He made it clear that he has already moved on himself, though the public fascination still lingers nearly two years after their shock split.

"That's something for other people to do," he said. "We're talking about something that's a while ago now in my life. So that's for other people. That's what I feel."

When the outlet asked whether he ever worried his relationship with the 35-year-old pop star would "overshadow" his film career, he insisted, "I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control."

"I think I've done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it," he added.

"If you don't, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you're living from the outside in. And then you're pretty f**ked."

Nevertheless, Joe did share one positive reflection on the relationship as he reflected on their collaborations amid the Covid-19 lockdown.