Joe Alwyn talks ill-fated Taylor Swift romance – and urges fans to move on from it
London, UK - Actor Joe Alwyn made a rare comment on his six-year romance with Taylor Swift as he affirmed that he has "moved on" from the much-obsessed-over relationship.
Speaking with The Guardian in an interview published on Sunday, the 33-year-old mostly brushed off questions about his love story with Taylor, but he did let a few tidbits slip.
He made it clear that he has already moved on himself, though the public fascination still lingers nearly two years after their shock split.
"That's something for other people to do," he said. "We're talking about something that's a while ago now in my life. So that's for other people. That's what I feel."
When the outlet asked whether he ever worried his relationship with the 35-year-old pop star would "overshadow" his film career, he insisted, "I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control."
"I think I've done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it," he added.
"If you don't, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you're living from the outside in. And then you're pretty f**ked."
Nevertheless, Joe did share one positive reflection on the relationship as he reflected on their collaborations amid the Covid-19 lockdown.
Joe Alwyn reflects on work with Taylor Swift during Covid-19 lockdown
"Lockdown was a whole host of surprises, and that was pretty special," Joe said. "That was not something I would have foreseen."
During the pandemic, Taylor got to work on two albums: folklore and evermore, both released in 2020.
The Brutalist star famously worked closely with his then-girlfriend, having contributed to some of the songwriting.
This led to Joe receiving songwriting credits on folklore, thus earning him his own Grammy when the record was awarded Album of the Year at the 2021 ceremony.
Taylor has been similarly reluctant to make any big revelations about her relationship with Joe, but fans have suspected that he inspired a few tracks on her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, including So Long, London, and loml.
