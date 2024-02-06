Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department tracklist teases Joe Alwyn connections

New York, New York - Taylor Swift sent shockwaves through her entire fandom with the tracklist for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department , and Swifties are convinced the titles have confirmed what – and who – inspired the record.

Taylor Swift's tracklist for The Tortured Poets Department has all but confirmed the record was inspired by her split from Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & REUTERS

So long, London boy!

The 34-year-old pop star dropped the plot twist of a lifetime at Sunday's 2024 Grammy Awards by announcing her 11th studio album, shifting gears from her recent re-recording drops.

On Monday evening, Taylor gave fans a look at the album's tracklist and its seriously telling tagline: "I love you, it's ruining my life."

The reveal also confirmed the two collaborators of The Tortured Poets Department era as Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, but it's the song titles that have sparked the most Swiftie chatter online.

Namely, the album's track 5: So Long, London. The fifth spot has consistently hosted Taylor's most emotional songs on each record – think All Too Well, Dear John, my tears ricochet, and so on.

Of course, it doesn't take a mastermind to figure out what it may be about, as the Anti-Hero artist famously split from her London Boy, Joe Alwyn, last April, so the title has all but confirmed this will be a proper breakup album.

But So Long, London isn't the only song at the center of fan theories surrounding the split, as plenty of the other titles seem to allude to what went wrong in the six-year romance.

