One of Taylor Swift's most iconic tracks will be studied at Stanford University!

Stanford, California - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) is many fans' favorite Taylor Swift song – and that includes Stanford University, which is taking things to the next level!

Stanford University has announced a course based on Taylor Swift's All Too Well (10 Minute Version). © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The school has announced a new course, aptly named "All Too Well (10 Week Version)," which will give the pop star's well-known track a dose of "in-depth analysis."

The new iteration of the song dropped along with the re-recorded version of Swift's 2012 album Red.

In addition to re-recording the original five-minute track, the artist included a 10-minute version of the fan-favorite with never-heard-before lyrics on Red (Taylor's Version).

The song has always been a powerhouse illustration of the Anti-Hero singer's lyrical talent, and the full-length version only dug deeper into the song's devastating portrayal of heartbreak.

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) was such a focal point of the re-recorded album that Swift released a music video for the song, All Too Well: The Short Film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

The Stanford Course will be taught by Nona Hungate and offered during the university's winter quarter as part of Stanford's Introductory Studies.

Swift is no stranger to the university scene, as New York University (NYU) launched the first-ever course about the Love Story artist last February.