Outlander's Sam Heughan flirts with Taylor Swift ahead of The Eras Tour Scotland!

Edinburgh, UK - Taylor Swift received quite the shout-out from Outlander leading man Sam Heughan ahead of her performances in Scotland!

Taylor Swift received a special shout-out from Outlander leading man Sam Heughan (l.) ahead of her performances in Scotland. © Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / TT

The 44-year-old actor shot his shot with the pop star in a hilarious clip shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

"We're gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland, and I think most of the cast is going," Sam said.

"She obviously doesn't know this, but when she comes to Scotland, and she sees me in the audience, she's gonna forget all about... him," he continued, evidently referring to Taylor's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

While the move may echo the infamous friendship bracelet story that sparked Taylor and Travis' romance, Sam's quip appears to be all in good fun, as the Love Again actor is rumored to be in a relationship himself.

Per PEOPLE, Sam was seen holding hands with a mystery woman at the end of last month.

Still, fans were all in on the idea of Sam – or, more accurately, his on-screen counterpart Jamie Fraser – battling it out with Travis for Taylor's heart.

"Killa trav def going to the Scotland shows now," one Swiftie joked.