Travis Kelce reveals he tried to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift!
Kansas City, Missouri - Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan, and the football world is in shambles!
In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, a weekly podcast with NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, the former revealed that he attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month.
Hilariously, the Kansas City Chief tight end wanted to meet the Grammy Award-winning singer and give her a friendship bracelet he made personally for her.
"I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis revealed. "I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. All right now."
Even funnier, big brother Jason asked Travis if the bracelet featured his brother's jersey number or phone number, and Travis hilariously responded: "You know which one."
Travis' story about the 33-year-old singer quickly circulated the internet, and football fans couldn't help themselves from sharing their reactions!
Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift a good match?
To no surprise, the football world found the NFL star's Taylor Swift story nothing short of entertaining.
"Travis Kelce confirmed Swiftie - i always knew that man was my soulmate," one fan tweeted.
"This is great. I never like Travis before .. but after this podcast, he's become very likable to me. They are both awesome," another added.
"Shooters shoot," another fan said.
"My worlds collide. @taylorswift13 and @tkelce would be the ultimate power couple," a Swift and Kelce fan tweeted.
"I ship them," another agreed.
Will Travis Kelce ever deliver that special bracelet to Taylor Swift?
Cover photo: Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP