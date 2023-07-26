Travis Kelce reveals he tried to shoot his shot with Taylor Swift!

Kansas City, Missouri - Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan, and the football world is in shambles!

NFL star Travis Kelce confessed he wanted to give Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet at her recent Eras Tour show but was shot down. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, a weekly podcast with NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, the former revealed that he attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this month.

Hilariously, the Kansas City Chief tight end wanted to meet the Grammy Award-winning singer and give her a friendship bracelet he made personally for her.

"I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis revealed. "I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. All right now."

Even funnier, big brother Jason asked Travis if the bracelet featured his brother's jersey number or phone number, and Travis hilariously responded: "You know which one."

Travis' story about the 33-year-old singer quickly circulated the internet, and football fans couldn't help themselves from sharing their reactions!