Taylor Swift reveals surprise openers for The Eras Tour London!

London, UK - Taylor Swift has surprised fans with three new opening acts on The Eras Tour, who will take the stage before the pop star at her London shows this summer.

Taylor Swift has announced three more supporting acts hitting the road with her for her upcoming Eras Tour shows in London. © ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

The 34-year-old singer made the announcement on Monday, confirming METTE, Griff, and Benson Boone to be joining the sold-out stadium tour now on its European leg.

"I chose artists whose music I love listening to, and I can't wait for them to add an extra jolt of excitement to our shows at @wembleystadium in June," Taylor wrote in a post shared to her Instagram story.

METTE will take the stage on June 21, Griff on June 22, and Benson Boone on June 23.

Previously-announced opener Paramore will be playing after each of the new supporting acts throughout the stint in June, and the band is set to return as the only opening act for Taylor's August dates at Wembley.

While The Eras Tour has shifted to just one opening act in recent months, the Karma artist's US dates last year saw two performers hit the stage before Taylor at each show.