Travis Kelce's friend stirs Taylor Swift engagement rumors: "Hopefully soon"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce's barber and close friend Patrick Regan has spilled his thoughts on the athlete's romance with Taylor Swift – including whether or not he could see the two tying the knot soon!

Travis Kelce's close friend dished on the athlete's relationship with Taylor Swift (l.) in a new podcast interview. © Collage: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While speaking on the Your Day Off Podcast on Monday, Regan gushed over the high-profile relationship, which he's gotten to see firsthand.

"It's kind of cool to see because I know her as a person," he said of Swift.

Regan praised the 34-year-old's down-to-earth nature and added, "She's a good girlfriend to my friend."

The barber admitted that "things have changed" as a result of their ongoing romance, particularly when it comes to security measures for Kelce.

"So things have changed for me, now I have to drive further," he said, referring to the new residence the tight end purchased to maintain his privacy amid an increased paparazzi presence.

Of course, the podcast hosts couldn't resist pressing Regan for any inside scoop on the couple's future – particularly, "When's the wedding?"