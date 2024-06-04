Travis Kelce's friend stirs Taylor Swift engagement rumors: "Hopefully soon"
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce's barber and close friend Patrick Regan has spilled his thoughts on the athlete's romance with Taylor Swift – including whether or not he could see the two tying the knot soon!
While speaking on the Your Day Off Podcast on Monday, Regan gushed over the high-profile relationship, which he's gotten to see firsthand.
"It's kind of cool to see because I know her as a person," he said of Swift.
Regan praised the 34-year-old's down-to-earth nature and added, "She's a good girlfriend to my friend."
The barber admitted that "things have changed" as a result of their ongoing romance, particularly when it comes to security measures for Kelce.
"So things have changed for me, now I have to drive further," he said, referring to the new residence the tight end purchased to maintain his privacy amid an increased paparazzi presence.
Of course, the podcast hosts couldn't resist pressing Regan for any inside scoop on the couple's future – particularly, "When's the wedding?"
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning a wedding?
Regan played coy but admitted, "Hopefully soon."
He was then asked how many friends have asked to be his potential plus-one, to which Regan said, "We'll see when they announce the wedding."
The use of "when" has naturally sent Swifties into a total frenzy, but the latest chatter from insiders has suggested that an engagement is still a ways away for the pair.
"Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon," a source said last month.
Still, the Kelce and Swift families are said to "see an engagement coming sooner than later."
The A-listers first confirmed dating rumors last September when Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game alongside Kelce's mom, Donna.
