Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift enjoy another girls' night out after Joe Jonas lawsuit
New York, New York - Sophie Turner enjoyed a second girls' night out with Taylor Swift amid the newest drama with estranged husband Joe Jonas.
The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star and the Bad Blood singer stepped out for another night on the town.
The ladies' Big Apple date comes after the latest dramatic developments in Sophie's intense split from the Jonas Brothers frontman.
But clearly, that wasn't on the X-Men actor's mind as she looked stunning in a white T-shirt over a gray dress paired with a colorful Louis Vuitton handbag.
As for T. Swift, the Shake It Off crooner, who is also an ex of Joe's, rocked an off-the-shoulder black top, which she complemented with khaki pants, black heels, and a matching purse.
The gal pals were photographed leaving the Barrière Fouquet Hotel, where they were also joined by Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana.
Sophie Turner spends time with daughter Willa after custody lawsuit
On Thursday, Sophie was spotted spending quality time with her oldest daughter, Willa. The mom-daughter duo ran errands with an unknown female friend as they grabbed art supplies from CVS.
The sighting came hours after the Barely Lethal star sued her ex for alleged wrongful retention of their two children, arguing that Joe was refusing to hand over their passports so they could return to England with Sophie.
Following Sophie's shocking suit, Joe quickly hit back at the claims by calling them "misleading."
