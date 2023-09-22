Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift enjoy another girls' night out after Joe Jonas lawsuit

New York, New York - Sophie Turner enjoyed a second girls' night out with Taylor Swift amid the newest drama with estranged husband Joe Jonas .

Sophie Turner (r.) and Taylor Swift hit up the NYC streets for another girls' night out on Thursday. © Collage: JASON KEMPIN & RICH FURY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star and the Bad Blood singer stepped out for another night on the town.

The ladies' Big Apple date comes after the latest dramatic developments in Sophie's intense split from the Jonas Brothers frontman.

But clearly, that wasn't on the X-Men actor's mind as she looked stunning in a white T-shirt over a gray dress paired with a colorful Louis Vuitton handbag.

As for T. Swift, the Shake It Off crooner, who is also an ex of Joe's, rocked an off-the-shoulder black top, which she complemented with khaki pants, black heels, and a matching purse.

The gal pals were photographed leaving the Barrière Fouquet Hotel, where they were also joined by Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana.