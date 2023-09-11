Joe Jonas responds to rumors about Sophie Turner split at LA concert
Los Angeles, California - Joe Jonas publicly addressed his shocking divorce from Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner at his latest show.
During the Jonas Brothers' Los Angeles concert on Saturday, the 34-year-old singer told fans to ignore the drama regarding his recent split from Sophie after four years of marriage.
Joe was seen speaking to the crowd before the band performed their track, Hesitate, which was inspired by his romance with the 27-year-old Dark Phoenix actor.
"It's been a crazy week," the frontman told the audience.
"I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?" he continued, seemingly alluding to the flood of tabloid reports about the divorce that have stirred backlash online.
"Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family. I love you guys."
Joe Jonas gets emotional on stage amid Sophie Turner divorce
Joe's brother Nick lent some support amid the emotional concert, as he was seen giving Joe a sweet embrace after the trio performed their 2019 track, Rollercoaster.
On September 6, separated spouses made a joint statement about their break-up that also seemed to dismiss rumors surrounding the couple's split.
"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement read.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & BRYAN STEFFY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP