Taylor Swift hits up NYC with Sophie Turner amid Joe Jonas divorce drama

New York, New York - Revenge of the exes? Taylor Swift helped Sophie Turner shake off that Joe Jonas drama with a girls' night out!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Sophie Turner shared a night out in NYC amid the drama surrounding Sophie's split from Joe Jonas. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Goodbye, Mr. Perfectly Fine!

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star stepped out with T. Swift for a bite to eat at the Italian restaurant Via Carota in the Big Apple.

The friends each sported chic street fashion, with Sophie rocking a plunging, silver halter crop top, matching pants, and sneakers.

She completed the street style with a gold lock necklace, a black purse, and a matching sweater wrapped around her waist.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Shake It Off artist, who briefly dated Sophie's estranged hubby back in 2008, gave major fall vibes in a long denim jacket over a burnt orange dress and brown boots.

Taylor and Sophie's outing comes on the heels of the viral drama surrounding Sophie's split from the Jonas Brothers frontman after four years together.

