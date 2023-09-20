Taylor Swift hits up NYC with Sophie Turner amid Joe Jonas divorce drama
New York, New York - Revenge of the exes? Taylor Swift helped Sophie Turner shake off that Joe Jonas drama with a girls' night out!
Goodbye, Mr. Perfectly Fine!
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star stepped out with T. Swift for a bite to eat at the Italian restaurant Via Carota in the Big Apple.
The friends each sported chic street fashion, with Sophie rocking a plunging, silver halter crop top, matching pants, and sneakers.
She completed the street style with a gold lock necklace, a black purse, and a matching sweater wrapped around her waist.
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Shake It Off artist, who briefly dated Sophie's estranged hubby back in 2008, gave major fall vibes in a long denim jacket over a burnt orange dress and brown boots.
Taylor and Sophie's outing comes on the heels of the viral drama surrounding Sophie's split from the Jonas Brothers frontman after four years together.
What better way to get over a breakup then a night out in NYC with a girlfriend!
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP