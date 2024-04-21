Taylor Swift album critic goes anonymous over safety concerns
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift's latest album has sparked a divide among critics, and one outlet took a different approach before publishing their music review.
On Friday, the 34-year-old artist's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was finally released, which fans had been waiting on for months.
Paste Magazine published its review with a surprising twist – there was no credited author.
The outlet took to X to explain their reasoning, stating that back in 2019, a writer who negatively reviewed Taylor's album Lover received threats of violence.
Fearing for their employee's safety, the outlet opted to keep the TTPD reviewer anonymous.
"We care more about the safety of our staff than a name attached to an article," the post concluded.
The review itself is another scathing critique. The anonymous scribe accused Taylor of infantilizing her listeners and even compared her lyrics to the work of controversial poet Rupi Kaur, which Swifties certainly didn't appreciate.
Taylor Swift's album causes stir among fans and critics
One Swiftie clapped back at the outlet on X, writing, "the readers are ought to disagree with the work if all that's included in the review is digs at taylor's personal life instead of her music, do better."
Another took a different approach to the critique, stating, "I don't agree with most of this review, but I do respect your decision to protect your staff. They don't deserve to be hunted for having an opinion on art."
Despite the negative review, The Tortured Poets Department is still smashing records and reportedly became the first album to hit over 300 million Spotify streams in a single day.
Do you agree with how the outlet handled their review?
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/X/@pastemagazine