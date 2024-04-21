Taylor Swift album critic goes anonymous over safety concerns

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift 's latest album has sparked a divide among critics, and one outlet took a different approach before publishing their music review.

Taylor Swift's new album has mixed reviews, and one outlet took an unconventional approach before publishing theirs. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/X/@pastemagazine

On Friday, the 34-year-old artist's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was finally released, which fans had been waiting on for months.



Paste Magazine published its review with a surprising twist – there was no credited author.

The outlet took to X to explain their reasoning, stating that back in 2019, a writer who negatively reviewed Taylor's album Lover received threats of violence.

Fearing for their employee's safety, the outlet opted to keep the TTPD reviewer anonymous.

"We care more about the safety of our staff than a name attached to an article," the post concluded.

The review itself is another scathing critique. The anonymous scribe accused Taylor of infantilizing her listeners and even compared her lyrics to the work of controversial poet Rupi Kaur, which Swifties certainly didn't appreciate.