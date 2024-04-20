Matty Healy reacts to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department
Los Angeles, California - After Matty Healy found himself as the unexpected muse of most of the tracks on Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, the musician's reported reaction has been revealed.
Taylor only dated the 35-year-old frontman of The 1975 for about a month in 2023, but the ill-fated romance proved to be a powerful one, as seemingly revealed through her 11th studio album.
Us Weekly reported Friday that Matty is not hurt by the 34-year-old pop star's new record; instead, he's feeling "relief."
"Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album," an insider told the outlet.
Matty's family is said to be content with the songs as well, despite initial fears.
"They were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart," the source said. "Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he's been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he's a villain."
Another insider told Us Weekly that the Karma singer gave Matty a "heads-up" through her team about The Tortured Poets Department – a move he reportedly appreciated.
"Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real," the insider said.
Taylor shocked fans with a number of tracks evidently inspired by the About You artist on her latest record, and her passionate defense of the controversial romance has reignited the past debate on the matter.
Taylor Swift slams critics of her romance with Matty Healy
In the track But Daddy I Love Him, Taylor makes her feelings about fan disapproval of their relationship quite clear.
"I'll tell you something right now / I'd rather burn my whole life down / Than listen to one more second of all this b***hin' and moanin'," she sings.
When rumors that Taylor was dating Matty first broke, the latter's controversial past comments – including several criticized by many for being racist – drew backlash from Swifties.
While the Grammy winner didn't respond to the discourse at the time, it's clear now that she was more than happy with him – at least at that point.
"No, I'm not coming to my senses," she sings. "I know it's crazy, but he's the one I want."
Of course, Matty did ultimately receive a few breakup songs in the aftermath of their tryst – perhaps most notably, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, which implies he ended their relationship quite abruptly.
"You said normal girls were boring / But you were gone by the morning / You kicked out the stage lights, but you're still performing," she sings.
Matty wasn't the only former flame to receive some jabs on The Tortured Poets Department, as So Long, London, loml, and more appear to be inspired by the end of Taylor's six-year love story with British actor Joe Alwyn.
