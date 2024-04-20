Matty Healy reacts to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department

Los Angeles, California - After Matty Healy found himself as the unexpected muse of most of the tracks on Taylor Swift 's The Tortured Poets Department, the musician's reported reaction has been revealed.

Matty Healy (r.) is said to be content with Taylor Swift's songs believed to be inspired by him on The Tortured Poets Department. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Taylor Swift & Rich Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Taylor only dated the 35-year-old frontman of The 1975 for about a month in 2023, but the ill-fated romance proved to be a powerful one, as seemingly revealed through her 11th studio album.

Us Weekly reported Friday that Matty is not hurt by the 34-year-old pop star's new record; instead, he's feeling "relief."

"Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album," an insider told the outlet.

Matty's family is said to be content with the songs as well, despite initial fears.

"They were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart," the source said. "Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he's been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he's a villain."

Another insider told Us Weekly that the Karma singer gave Matty a "heads-up" through her team about The Tortured Poets Department – a move he reportedly appreciated.

"Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real," the insider said.

Taylor shocked fans with a number of tracks evidently inspired by the About You artist on her latest record, and her passionate defense of the controversial romance has reignited the past debate on the matter.