Taylor Swift announces The Tortured Poets Department music video in cryptic clip!
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has given fans an inside look at The Tortured Poets Department – literally – in a cryptic new clip teasing her plans for release week.
The 34-year-old pop star will drop her anticipated 11th studio album on Friday, and she proved that she's ready to leave the Midnights era behind in an Easter-egg-laden new post.
On Tuesday, Taylor revealed "The TTPD Timetable" in a new Instagram video.
The reel begins in the Midnights-inspired room before abandoning the vinyl-strewn spot to enter The Tortured Poets Department.
Once inside, the camera rushes past a typewriter to a week-long calendar, beginning with the new album's release day.
But the date didn't just confirm The Tortured Poets Department's arrival; it also announced its first music video!
"8 pm ET - Music Video Release!!" is written under Friday, April 19, followed by a tally count of 14.
Is Taylor Swift planning a surprise release for Record Store Day 2024?
The count has led most fans to suspect that the music video will be for Fortnight – the Post Malone collaboration speculated to be the album's first single.
While the rest of the calendar was hidden, eagle-eyed fans noticed Record Store Day was marked on Saturday, suggesting a potential new release from the Grammy winner on the annual event, which sees artists release limited-edition, exclusive vinyl for purchase at local record stores.
Ahead of its release, The Tortured Poets Department debuted several limited-edition vinyl variants through Taylor's online store, but they could now be made available in-store purchasing in honor of Record Store Day.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP