Taylor Swift announces The Tortured Poets Department music video in cryptic clip!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has given fans an inside look at The Tortured Poets Department – literally – in a cryptic new clip teasing her plans for release week.

Taylor Swift teased the first music video for The Tortured Poets Department in a new social media video shared Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star will drop her anticipated 11th studio album on Friday, and she proved that she's ready to leave the Midnights era behind in an Easter-egg-laden new post.

On Tuesday, Taylor revealed "The TTPD Timetable" in a new Instagram video.

The reel begins in the Midnights-inspired room before abandoning the vinyl-strewn spot to enter The Tortured Poets Department.

Once inside, the camera rushes past a typewriter to a week-long calendar, beginning with the new album's release day.

But the date didn't just confirm The Tortured Poets Department's arrival; it also announced its first music video!

"8 pm ET - Music Video Release!!" is written under Friday, April 19, followed by a tally count of 14.