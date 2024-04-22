Taylor Swift gets kissed by Travis Kelce in viral "For a Fortnight" challenge

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift gave fans a peek into her life at home with Travis Kelce as she participated in the "For a Fortnight" challenge inspired by her new album, The Tortured Poets Department .

Travis Kelce (l.) made a surprise appearance in Taylor Swift's "For a Fortnight" challenge on YouTube shorts. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Taylor Swift

Friday night brought the anticipated release day to an epic close as the 34-year-old pop star released the music video for the record's lead single, Fortnight.

The Poor Things-esque video saw Taylor team up with collaborator Post Malone as well as Dead Poets Society stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles.

But the release just may have been eclipsed by Taylor's YouTube short in honor of the "For a Fortnight" trend, which calls on fans to share footage captured over two weeks.

The Karma singer followed through with clips of herself spending time with her cats, working out at the gym, and even hitting the recording studio (should we even be surprised anymore?).

But catching every Swiftie's eye was none other than the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who snuck into the frame to give Taylor a kiss as she cooked.

The quick glimpse wasn't actually the social media hard-launch of "Tayvis," as the 34-year-old athlete was featured in a TikTok shared by Taylor after the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Lead single Fortnight is already enjoying massive success, smashing the Spotify record for single-day streams with 25.2 million – but that's far from the accomplishment The Tortured Poets Department has made in its first 24 hours.