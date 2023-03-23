Will Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn join her on The Eras Tour?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift may be busy traveling around the country for The Eras Tour , but it looks like she won't be all alone on the road!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for more than six years. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old began her long-awaited return to touring in Glendale, Arizona, with two shows at State Farm Stadium.

Swift is slated to perform 50 more shows on the tour - and that's just the US leg!

Despite her packed schedule, it looks like her relationship with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is as solid as ever.

Per PEOPLE, the 32-year-old actor plans to "travel with her when he can" and that he is "super supportive of her career."

Though the Anti-Hero singer strives to keep their romance as private as possible, the longtime couple has become known for exchanging some seriously adorable interactions at her concerts.

