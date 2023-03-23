Will Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn join her on The Eras Tour?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift may be busy traveling around the country for The Eras Tour, but it looks like she won't be all alone on the road!
The 33-year-old began her long-awaited return to touring in Glendale, Arizona, with two shows at State Farm Stadium.
Swift is slated to perform 50 more shows on the tour - and that's just the US leg!
Despite her packed schedule, it looks like her relationship with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is as solid as ever.
Per PEOPLE, the 32-year-old actor plans to "travel with her when he can" and that he is "super supportive of her career."
Though the Anti-Hero singer strives to keep their romance as private as possible, the longtime couple has become known for exchanging some seriously adorable interactions at her concerts.
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn supports her on the road
While the Conversations with Friends star did not make an appearance at the opening shows of The Eras Tour, he's been spotted in the crowd at many a T. Swift show in the past.
Swifties still can't get enough of the clips of Alwyn at the Reputation tour, where he was caught blushing at several of the songs that are rumored to have been written about him.
Swift, meanwhile, made sure no one missed him, often pointing at him during the heartwarming songs.
Swifties are certainly crossing their fingers for even cuter moments between the pair on The Eras Tour!
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP