Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez reunite for "giggly" girls' night out

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have reunited for a "giggly" girls' night out in Los Angeles!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Selena Gomez have reunited for a "giggly" girls' night out in Los Angeles! © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Agencia EFE

According to Page Six, the A-listers dined at Negroni Caffe Bar on Tuesday night, with a spokesperson for the restaurant revealing it was just them and their respective security guards.

"They were very sweet, giggly with each other and having fun," the spokesperson added.

Both enjoyed some of the restaurant's cocktail offerings, with Taylor reportedly ordering a drink called the London Boy – the same name as a track off her 2019 album Lover.

The bartender who served the pair gushed over the 35-year-old pop star, calling her "as kind as she is stunning."

It was a quiet night at the restaurant, and insiders revealed that both Taylor and the 32-year-old Single Soon artist were happy to chat with the staff.

"My co-worker just recently moved to LA and Selena had a really great conversation with him about how his experience is here," the spokesperson revealed. "He's also trying to become an actor, so she was very motivational."