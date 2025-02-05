Taylor Swift's Super Bowl plans revealed as Travis Kelce reacts to Trump's attendance

New Orleans, Louisiana - Taylor Swift is officially heading to NOLA to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Taylor Swift (r.) is officially heading to NOLA to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Travis' brother, Jason, confirmed the 35-year-old pop star's plans in an interview with People on Tuesday.

"I think everybody's coming in," the 37-year-old athlete said. "I mean, I don't want to speak for everybody, but I think, obviously, our whole family."

"I believe, obviously, Trav and Taylor and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full," Jason added.

This will be Taylor's second year in a row cheering on Travis at the Super Bowl, having jetted all the way to Las Vegas from Tokyo to see the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Should the 35-year-old tight end and his teammates reign supreme, they will become the first NFL team to ever win a "three-peat" of Lombardis.

Taylor is far from the only big name in attendance, with Donald Trump set to make history on Sunday as the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl.

Though the president has made several scathing remarks about Taylor in the past, Travis said it will be an "honor" to have him in attendance.