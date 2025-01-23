Taylor Swift surprises fans with new addition to her cardigan collection!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has expanded her cardigan collection with the first-ever sweater inspired by the Lover era!

On Thursday, the 35-year-old pop star welcomed a new member to the cardigan family with a limited-edition Lover-themed sweater.

The cardigan continues to resemble the original folklore design with a white hue and light-pink piping.

The sweater also includes small pink hearts strewn across it, along with matching heart buttons.

Like the earlier editions, the Lover cardigan features "Taylor Swift" embroidered on a pink patch on the left hip.

Swifties can purchase the exclusive sweater for $70 now, and they'll want to act fast – the Lover cardigan is only available for 72 hours (while supplies last!).

So far, Taylor has released cardigans for the folklore, evermore, Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), 1989 (Taylor's Version), The Tortured Poets Department, and Midnights eras.

While fans may be inclined to take this release as some kind of Easter egg for a potential Lover (From the Vault) drop, it seems this cardigan is merely a Valentine's Day offering.