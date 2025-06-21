Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce heat up NYC with romantic summer date night
New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen hand-in-hand after an adorable summer date night in New York City!
It's a Cruel Summer – but only for those not dating Travis Kelce!
On Friday, the power couple enjoyed dinner at Torrisi, a trendy Italian hotspot in Little Italy - the perfect summer setting for the lovebirds.
Per People, Taylor stunned in a sky-blue corset-style bodysuit paired with a breezy white pleated skirt and matching white stilettos.
She topped off the glam look with her signature bold red lipstick.
Travis kept it cool and casual in a white US soccer T-shirt, shorts, and sneakers with white Nike ankle socks.
In a fan video making rounds online, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is seen politely holding the door and even shaking hands with a restaurant staff member before Taylor steps out.
The two then strolled hand-in-hand to their car. Swoon!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend the summer together in style
Since Taylor wrapped her Eras Tour in December 2024, the couple has been soaking up plenty of quality time together – from Palm Beach getaways while Travis trained for the NFL season to attending a romantic family wedding in Tennessee.
Most recently, they were spotted sharing sweet courtside moments at the Stanley Cup Finals, watching the intense Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers matchup.
Taylor rocked a cream-colored jacket and track shorts, once again pairing the look with her signature red lip.
Travis coordinated in a red sweatshirt, matching shorts, and a red-and-white hat.
One source even spilled that the Karma singer is "really looking forward" to supporting Travis during the upcoming NFL season, which will be "completely different" than ever before.
Cover photo: Collage: DIA DIPASUPIL & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP