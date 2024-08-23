Is Taylor Swift distancing herself from Blake Lively amid It Ends With Us drama?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has stirred up chatter that she may be distancing herself from longtime pal Blake Lively after the actor was caught in a whirlwind of controversy following the release of her new movie, It Ends With Us.

Taylor Swift (r.) has stirred up rumors that she is distancing herself from longtime pal Blake Lively over the actor's recent controversy. © Collage: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star showed some love to her pals on Friday with two Instagram story shoutouts.

Along with some praise of Sabrina Carpenter's new album Short n' Sweet, Taylor also encouraged her fans to head to the theater to catch Blink Twice, a new thriller directed by and starring Zoë Kravitz.

Such promos aren't uncommon for Taylor, as she also dropped a lengthy tribute to Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

However, the latest message has sparked significant speculation, as it comes on the heels of the Karma singer's apparent omission of a shout-out to It Ends With Us despite her close relationship with Blake.

The Gossip Girl alum has been facing some significant heat over her behavior as of late, as some have argued she is being too nonchalant or even tone-deaf during the movie's press tour.