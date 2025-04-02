Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce react to Jason and Kylie Kelce welcoming baby no. 4!

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have shown their love for Jason and Kylie Kelce's newest bundle of joy!

Travis Kelce (l.) and Taylor Swift have shown some love to Jason (second from r.) and Kylie (r.) Kelce after the couple welcomed their fourth baby over the weekend. © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old mom took to his Instagram to announce the birth of Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce over the weekend.

The sweet post, which featured four adorable snaps of the newborn, earned a like from both Taylor and Travis.

"Finnley!!!" the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star gushed in the comments, along with a few heart-eyed emojis.

The following day, fans got to see Travis meet his newest niece on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast.

Kylie made a surprise appearance holding baby Finn as Jason introduced her to his brother for the first time.

"Hey, little muffin! Look at you," Travis said. "You hanging out with Mom? Tell Ky I said hello. I'm glad everything's going great."

Finn is the youngest of four daughters that Kylie and the 37-year-old former NFL center share.

The littlest Kelces have gotten to enjoy the perks of their uncle's romance with Taylor Swift, as their parents brought them along to the 35-year-old pop star's performances in London last summer.