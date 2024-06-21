Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reunite at star-studded London Eras Tour show!

London, UK - Taylor Swift had a star-studded showing of support as she took the stage for the first of eight shows at London's Wembley Stadium!

Travis Kelce (r.) was among the many celebrities to hit up Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium on Friday. © Collage: IMAGO / TT & Bestimage

Travis Kelce returned to The Eras Tour to attend Friday's show along with his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie.

While the pop star's boyfriend is surely no stranger to The Eras Tour, the performance marks Jason and Kylie's first time attending the concert series.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center was seen collecting all the friendship bracelets, amassing a stack from fans that nearly reached his elbow.

Joining the Kelce family were the Swifts, Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea, who were spotted in the VIP tent as well.

But that still isn't all, as London night one has also reported sightings of Bridgerton's latest leading lady, Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, and Taylor's longtime pal, model Cara Delevingne.

The Anti-Hero artist will play three shows in London this weekend before traveling to Dublin, Ireland. She will return to Wembley Stadium in August for five more performances, making London the most-visited stop on The Eras Tour.