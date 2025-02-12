Kylie Kelce reveals how she found out Taylor Swift was dating Travis Kelce
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Kelce has spilled the tea about how she found out her brother-in-law Travis was dating pop star Taylor Swift.
In an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday, the 32-year-old mom of three confirmed that she and her husband, Jason, knew about the relationship before it officially hit the news.
"I will say, we knew before everyone else knew, but it was not, like… it did not hit the group chat," Kylie said.
"Jason and I found out together," she added, affirming that it was before Taylor attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.
Though dating rumors had been swirling already, that game was ultimately how the high-profile romance was confirmed by the pair themselves.
Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie confirmed that the January 2024 Bills-Chiefs game in Buffalo was indeed her first time meeting the 35-year-old pop star, who had been dating Travis for several months by that point.
But the Not Gonna Lie host denied that she was "avoiding" Taylor in any way, joking that fans were quite "disturbed" online but the two not having met sooner.
Kylie Kelce dishes on the first time she met Taylor Swift
"There was, like, all this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven't they met, they're avoiding each other.' I'm not avoiding anyone," Kylie said.
"I'm more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating," she added.
Kylie noted she hadn't even met Travis until she had been dating Jason for nearly a year and quipped that Taylor was pretty "busy" with her world tour at the time as well.
The Pennsylvania native also shared that she and Jason have had a double date with Taylor and Travis, but the foursome opted to stay in rather than go out.
Unfortunately, Kylie didn't get to enjoy much of the Grammy winner's famous home cooking that night, as she was early in her pregnancy and didn't have much of an appetite.
Kylie is currently pregnant with her and Jason's fourth child – another girl to join their older daughters Wyatt (5), Elliotte (3), and Bennett (1).
Cover photo: Collage: Michael loccisano & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP