Kylie Kelce reveals how she found out Taylor Swift was dating Travis Kelce

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Kelce has spilled the tea about how she found out her brother-in-law Travis was dating pop star Taylor Swift .

In an interview with Call Her Daddy, Kylie Kelce (l.) spilled the tea about how she found out her brother-in-law Travis (r.) was dating pop star Taylor Swift. © Collage: Michael loccisano & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday, the 32-year-old mom of three confirmed that she and her husband, Jason, knew about the relationship before it officially hit the news.

"I will say, we knew before everyone else knew, but it was not, like… it did not hit the group chat," Kylie said.

"Jason and I found out together," she added, affirming that it was before Taylor attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

Though dating rumors had been swirling already, that game was ultimately how the high-profile romance was confirmed by the pair themselves.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie confirmed that the January 2024 Bills-Chiefs game in Buffalo was indeed her first time meeting the 35-year-old pop star, who had been dating Travis for several months by that point.

But the Not Gonna Lie host denied that she was "avoiding" Taylor in any way, joking that fans were quite "disturbed" online but the two not having met sooner.