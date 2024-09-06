Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen leaving Chiefs opener hand-in-hand

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift stepped out in style as she traveled to Kansas City to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in their NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor Swift (r.) stepped out in style as she traveled to Kansas City to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in their NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. © Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star rocked a double-denim look for Thursday's game, donning a cropped corset-style top and jean shorts with thigh-high red boots.

Fans were quick to notice that Taylor's look also featured her famed "TNT" bracelet, which was a gift from the 34-year-old tight end.

Once inside Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor was spotted in a suite alongside Travis' parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, as they watched the action.

After making his first catch of the season, Travis pointed up at the suite to his girlfriend, who was all smiles as she put her hands up to the glass in front of her.

Following the defending Super Bowl champs' narrow win over the Ravens, the happy couple was spotted holding hands as they exited the stadium, per Page Six.