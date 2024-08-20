Taylor Swift makes huge announcement amid final European Eras Tour concert extravaganza!

London, UK - All eyes are on Taylor Swift as she closes out her European Eras Tour leg with Florence Welch, HAIM, Jack Antonoff, and more! But where's that Reputation (Taylor's Version) album announcement?

Taylor Swift (r.) was joined by Florence Welch (l.) during night 8 of The Eras Tour in London, UK. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/X/@TSwiftNZ

For weeks there's been chatter that the pop star's final Tuesday Wembley Stadium show in London would be the triumphant moment she chose to announce Rep TV at long (long) last.

Devoted Swifties have been theorizing up a storm, and the Easter Egg "evidence" was convincing.

For instance, Taylor signaled a "20" during a recent performance of her song 22 instead of her usual "22" finger sign – fans wondered if that could mean August 20 is an important day.

It doesn't hurt that her all-star lineup of performance collabs included her besties from HAIM, the iconic Florence Welch, and none other than her longtime producer and friend Jack Antonoff.



Jack took to the stage alongside Taylor in a rare guitar duet mashup of Death by a Thousand Cuts and Getaway Car!

Everyone was holding their breath until the end of the concert, waiting for Rep TV – and they were most definitely ready for it!

While she didn't end up announcing a new Reputation release at the show, Taylor did make a big splash after the concert with a surprise music video set to drop at 6 PM on Tuesday for her Tortured Poets Department song I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

Could Rep be announced in there somehow? Either way, what a way to go out with a bang!