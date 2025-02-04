Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?

New Orleans, Louisiana - Is Travis Kelce planning to pop the question to Taylor Swift during Super Bowl LIX?

Travis Kelce (l.) gave a coy response to a reporter asking whether he plans on proposing to girlfriend Taylor Swift during Sunday's Super Bowl. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It sounds like a scene straight out of fanfiction: after winning the big game, Travis gets down on one knee to ask Taylor to marry him.

But somehow, the idea has now made its way to the man himself!

While fielding questions from reporters on Monday, the 35-year-old tight end gave a coy response when asked about the possibility of proposing to Taylor at the Super Bowl.

"Wouldn't you like to know," he replied as he flashed the camera a smile, per People.

Taylor and Travis, who began dating in 2023, are no strangers to engagement rumors.

Insiders have claimed that the two are indeed thinking about marriage, but there have not been any moves made towards it just yet.

"They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids," a source said in September.

In the meantime, the Grammy winner has been a strong source of support for Travis as he and the Kansas City Chiefs fight for a historic three-peat of Super Bowl wins.