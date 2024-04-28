Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift "my significant other" at gala date night

Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce brought their alchemy to a lavish charity gala hosted by the athlete's teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor Swift (r.) accompanied Travis Kelce at a charity gala Saturday hosted by The 15 and Mahomies Foundation. © Collage: EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@viasrto

The power couple attended The 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas on Saturday, with footage shared to social media showing the two holding hands as they strolled the venue.

Taylor rocked a gorgeous emerald green gown for the evening, while Travis opted for a dapper suit, made more casual sans tie.

An attendee who shared a clip of the pair said they were "super adorable together" and were "so down to earth and kind."

The 34-year-old pop star offered tickets to The Eras Tour during the auction, and while she didn't go on stage to announce the surprise item, Travis gave her a sweet shout-out as he unveiled it.

"I was just talking to my significant other, and uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn't on the docket – has anyone heard of the Eras Tour?" he said.

Of course, the very-official label for Taylor got fans buzzing – though their relationship status has been no secret.