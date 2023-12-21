Will Taylor Swift spend the holidays with Travis Kelce?
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly settled their plans to be home for the holidays in their first Christmas as a couple.
According to Page Six, the 34-year-old pop star is set to spend Christmas in Kansas City with Travis, as he and the Chiefs will be playing the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 PM ET.
Insiders have confirmed Taylor is planning on attending the game at Arrowhead Stadium as well as another holiday showdown slated for New Year's Eve, where the Chiefs will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 PM ET.
Though the Karma songstress will reportedly be in Missouri for both holidays, sources did not confirm whether she will stay in Kansas City through the week, as she may travel to Tennessee to spend time with her parents as well.
The busy holiday plans come after the couple was unable to spend Thanksgiving together due to a rescheduled stop on The Eras Tour.
A dangerous heatwave in Brazil led Taylor to postpone one of her shows, and she opted to stay in the country between shows rather than fly back for the holiday before her next performance.
Earlier this week, Travis opened up about his excitement for his "fun" holiday plans as he confirmed plans to stay in Kansas City amid the tight schedule.
Travis Kelce teases holiday plans with Taylor Swift
"It will be a fun one," the Super Bowl champ told PEOPLE on Monday.
While he didn't mention Taylor in the interview, he did reveal that his family is planning a later celebration of the holiday as his brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, also has a game scheduled on Christmas.
With The Eras Tour on pause until February, Taylor has been a regular attendee at Travis' recent Chiefs match-ups, including two away game appearances in Green Bay and Foxborough.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/andrewspruill_ & patty_cuts