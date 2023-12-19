Did Taylor Swift get a new ring as a gift from Travis Kelce?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has been rocking a stunning new ring ever since her recent birthday, and it seems that the new bling may have been a romantic gift from her NFL star beau, Travis Kelce .

Travis Kelce may have given Taylor Swift the new opal ring she's been flaunting recently as an early birthday gift. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The 34-year-old pop star flaunted an opulent new opal ring in her viral snaps shared from her star-studded birthday bash.

The new jewelry soon sparked fan chatter about the bling potentially being a gift from Travis given to her during their early birthday celebrations in Kansas City.

One Swiftie took to TikTok to divulge the details of the ring, revealing that the design features the 34-year-old tight end's birthstone as the center opal surrounded by Taylor's birthstone on the outer edge.

The clip scored a like from the Karma artist's long-time friend — and birthday party attendee — Keleigh Teller, seemingly confirming that the theory could be true after all.