Did Taylor Swift get a new ring as a gift from Travis Kelce?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has been rocking a stunning new ring ever since her recent birthday, and it seems that the new bling may have been a romantic gift from her NFL star beau, Travis Kelce.
The 34-year-old pop star flaunted an opulent new opal ring in her viral snaps shared from her star-studded birthday bash.
The new jewelry soon sparked fan chatter about the bling potentially being a gift from Travis given to her during their early birthday celebrations in Kansas City.
One Swiftie took to TikTok to divulge the details of the ring, revealing that the design features the 34-year-old tight end's birthstone as the center opal surrounded by Taylor's birthstone on the outer edge.
The clip scored a like from the Karma artist's long-time friend — and birthday party attendee — Keleigh Teller, seemingly confirming that the theory could be true after all.Well-read Swifties also noted that Taylor had been a fan of opal jewelry for some time, as she previously spilled its significance in an interview with Us Weekly.
Taylor Swift's new ring includes apparent nods to Travis Kelce romance
Taylor told the outlet in 2017 that shopping for opal bling had been a tradition with her mom when she was growing up, revealing that they would often do so after she had been bullied in school.
"I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better," the Grammy winner explained.
While it's unclear whether the Super Bowl champ may have known of the significance, there certainly seems to be enough evidence to suggest he's the one behind the bling!
The buzzy gift comes amid swirling rumors that the pair may be headed towards an engagement, with insiders claiming that Travis has already gotten the blessing from Taylor's father to propose.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network