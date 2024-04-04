Will Taylor Swift drop a lead single for The Tortured Poets Department?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has steered away from releasing lead singles ahead of new albums in recent years, but the Swiftie rumor mill has speculated otherwise for The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift fans have theorized that the pop star will drop a lead single for The Tortured Poets Department on Friday, April 5. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star is set to launch a new era on April 19, but fans have theorized that she will change her recent pattern by releasing a lead single on Friday.

In the usual Swiftie-sleuth style, fans have predicted that Taylor will debut Fortnight as the album's first single.

The track, a collaboration with Post Malone, serves as The Tortured Poets Department's opener.

Swifties have marked Friday, April 5, as the most probably release date because it marks a fortnight before the album's release. Get it?

Based on her previous releases, Taylor would announce the drop on Thursday before the song officially came out at midnight.

Logical as it may be, Swifties are almost always in their clowning eras, so it's worth taking the speculation with a grain of salt.

Amid the uncertainty over The Tortured Poets Department's first single, there are a limited number of things that fans do know about the record that have raised some eyebrows already.