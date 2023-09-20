Taylor Swift breaks tradition with 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has finally unlocked the complete 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault as she confirms the final track of the list.

Taylor Swift revealed the final 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault track on Wednesday. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

The 33-year-old is set to release her fourth re-recording, 1989 (Taylor's Version), on October 27.

After tasking Swifties with 33 million Google vault puzzles to solve, the Anti-Hero singer finally unlocked the vault, revealing the names of all five songs that had been cut from the original tracklist.

Joining the four previously announced vault tracks (Say Don't Go, Now That We Don't Talk, Suburban Legends, and Is It Over Now?) is, in fact, "Slut!" (Taylor's Version).

"It's a new soundtrack," Swift wrote on social media. "Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can't wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all."

Notably (and perhaps disappointingly), the Lavender Haze artist has broken from re-recording tradition and is not featuring any collaborations on the 1989 vault tracks.