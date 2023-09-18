When will Taylor Swift reveal the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has finally given fans a glimpse of the long-awaited 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault, but when will she reveal the track titles?

Taylor Swift has reportedly begun teasing the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault with new Google pop-ups. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, some Swifties began noticing that when users search for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" or "Taylor Swift" on Google, a blue vault would pop up on the screen.

Other users reported a puzzle pop-up that could be deciphered to reveal "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

While Swift is set to drop her re-recording of the 2014 album on October 27, she has yet to reveal the titles of the five previously scrapped vault tracks.

For the re-recordings of Fearless and Red, the 33-year-old singer challenged fans to decode the vault's song titles ahead of the release with a special puzzle.

When it came to Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Swift did not do the puzzle reveal as the vault tracks had been leaked early, leading her to share the album's back cover in its entirety instead.

The Google pop-ups appear to confirm a 1989 vault puzzle is on its way soon, but when exactly can Swifties expect it?