How to solve Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault puzzle

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is putting her fans to work with her latest re-recording vault puzzle as she teams up with Google to reveal the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault tracks.

Taylor Swift has begun teasing the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault reveal with Google pop-ups. © Collage: IMAGO / China Foto Press & MediaPunch

Nothing is ever simple with Taylor Swift!

The 33-year-old mastermind first teased the vault songs, which are tracks cut from the original album's tracklist, of her next re-recording over the weekend with a small blue vault popping up when users search her name on Google.

The pop-ups became more widely available on Tuesday, with Swift herself later confirming the puzzle adventure on Instagram.

The shared video reveals a blue vault surrounded by seagulls that opens to release T, S, U, L, and two quotation marks.

"You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain," she wrote.

To begin the puzzle, Swifties can search for the singer's name on Google and click on the blue vault pop-up. From there, fans will submit their answers to the puzzle's hints by typing them into the search bar. There are 89 unique puzzles for fans to solve.

Once 33 million puzzles have been completed, Swift will unlock the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault, thus revealing the track titles and featured artists on the re-recording.