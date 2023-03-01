Taylor Swift channels each one of her album eras in new tour merch

New York, New York - It's officially The Eras Tour kick-off month, and Taylor Swift has dropped an exciting new merchandise line for Swifties to celebrate the tour!

Taylor Swift has dropped new The Eras Tour t-shirts inspired by each of album eras. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & China Foto Press & PA Images

The 33-year-old is set to embark on her long-awaited return to touring in just over two weeks, and fans are hard at work planning their outfits for their big nights.



Thankfully, Swift is helping her fans out with a new, limited edition line of merchandise inspired by The Eras Tour.

Swifties can pick from a line of t-shirts inspired by each album era, all of which have a list of the tour's US stops on the back.

Several pieces of merchandise combine photos from each era in one item, including a long sleeve shirt, a white hoodie, a gray crew neck, and black sweatpants.

The Lavender Haze artist also went in a practical route with her latest store drop, as the collection includes luggage tags and stickers, a passport holder, and a cosmetic bag for those traveling for the show.

An eras-themed poncho is also available in case of inclement weather at the stadium.

Other items include a tumbler, a mug, a coloring book, a blanket, nail gems, a notebook, a bandana set, guitar picks, coasters, earbud cases, and phone cases.

The latest collection is only available through March 4 while supplies last.