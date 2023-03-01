Taylor Swift channels each one of her album eras in new tour merch

It's officially The Eras Tour kick-off month, and Taylor Swift has dropped an exciting new merchandise line for Swifties to celebrate the tour!

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - It's officially The Eras Tour kick-off month, and Taylor Swift has dropped an exciting new merchandise line for Swifties to celebrate the tour!

Taylor Swift has dropped new The Eras Tour t-shirts inspired by each of album eras.
Taylor Swift has dropped new The Eras Tour t-shirts inspired by each of album eras.  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & China Foto Press & PA Images

The 33-year-old is set to embark on her long-awaited return to touring in just over two weeks, and fans are hard at work planning their outfits for their big nights.

Thankfully, Swift is helping her fans out with a new, limited edition line of merchandise inspired by The Eras Tour.

Swifties can pick from a line of t-shirts inspired by each album era, all of which have a list of the tour's US stops on the back.

Hayden Panettiere breaks silence on brother Jansen's sudden death
Celebrities Hayden Panettiere breaks silence on brother Jansen's sudden death

Several pieces of merchandise combine photos from each era in one item, including a long sleeve shirt, a white hoodie, a gray crew neck, and black sweatpants.

The Lavender Haze artist also went in a practical route with her latest store drop, as the collection includes luggage tags and stickers, a passport holder, and a cosmetic bag for those traveling for the show.

An eras-themed poncho is also available in case of inclement weather at the stadium.

Other items include a tumbler, a mug, a coloring book, a blanket, nail gems, a notebook, a bandana set, guitar picks, coasters, earbud cases, and phone cases.

The latest collection is only available through March 4 while supplies last.

The Eras Tour will begin in Glendale, Arizona on March 17.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & China Foto Press & PA Images

More on Taylor Swift: