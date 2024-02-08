Taylor Swift almost falls in on-stage blunder at The Eras Tour

Tokyo, Japan - Taylor Swift has returned to the stage as The Eras Tour resumes in Tokyo, but it looks like the singer's choreography may be a bit rusty!

Taylor Swift suffered a near-mishap during her performance of Vigilante Shit at The Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan. © Collage: Screenshot/X/kiralovestaylor & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The 34-year-old pop star kicked off the first of four shows at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday as the sold-out stadium tour began its international leg.

While her vocal performance was as stellar as ever, there was one near-blunder that has since gone viral.

In Taylor's final set, which features songs from Midnights, she almost missed the landing during Vigilante Shit's iconic chair routine.

The Grammy winner quickly recovered, setting herself right on the chair and resuming her singing with ease.

Wednesday's show was the first since the surprise song pool reset for the new year, but Taylor still treated fans to a special moment with the live debut of Dear Reader. She followed that up with Red's Holy Ground, a repeat surprise song that she moved to the piano for its second rendition.

She continued the live debuts with Thursday's acoustic set, which featured Eyes Open and Electric Touch (sans Fall Out Boy).