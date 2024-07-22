Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department dethroned after historic run on music charts

New York, New York - After a historic 12-week run, Taylor Swift 's The Tortured Poets Department has been knocked out of the top spot on the Billboard 200.

The 34-year-old lost out on a lucky 13th week atop the music charts as Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) debuted at No. 1 on the latest Billboard 200 list.

The Tortured Poets Department, which is Taylor's 11th studio album, enjoyed a three-month-long reign after its debut in April.

The record successfully fended off threats from Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and more of today's hottest artists.

The Karma singer's extended residence at the top of the charts did ruffle a few feathers, though, as some fans accused Taylor of sabotaging other new releases by dropping limited-edition variants for fans to buy that week.

This was notably the case when Billie's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT debuted in May, and social media was rife with rumors of a feud between the two artists after the 22-year-old said that three-hour concerts – like Taylor's The Eras Tour – were "psychotic."

Nevertheless, Taylor gushed over the 12-week-long reign in an emotional message to fans following her latest concert stop in Germany.