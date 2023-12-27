Taylor Swift fan's cause of death at Brazil Eras Tour concert revealed

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Authorities in Brazil have released the official cause of death for Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who passed away at Taylor Swift 's The Eras Tour last month.

The cause of death of the late Taylor Swift fan who passed away at her Rio de Janeiro concert has been revealed. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the Associated Press shared a copy of the official forensics report for the 23-year-old fan who tragically died on November 17 at Taylor's first Eras Tour show in Brazil.

According to the report, Rio's Forensic Medical Institute listed that Machado died of heat exhaustion.

The fan passed out while Taylor performed the second song of her set, Cruel Summer, at the Rio de Janeiro concert.

The forensics expert continued that heat exposure caused Benevides to have "serious compromise of her lungs," which led Machado to have a cardiorespiratory arrest, adding that there were no preexisting conditions or substance abuse. The extreme heat wave continued through the next day, causing Taylor to postpone night 2 in Rio de Janeiro.

Taylor broke her silence on the tragedy in a handwritten note she shared the following day on her Instagram story.

"I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this," the Anti-Hero singer wrote. "There's very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."