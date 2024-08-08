Taylor Swift fans try to lift their spirits in Vienna amid canceled concerts

Vienna, Austria - A small street in Vienna became a place of "healing" for hundreds of Taylor Swift fans on Thursday after organizers canceled her shows because the authorities had uncovered an Islamist attack plot.

Hundreds of Swifties gathered at Vienna's Corneliusgasse aka Cornelius Strasse Street – dear to fans for its similarity to her hit song Cornelia Street – to chant the pop star's songs.

They wanted to lift up their spirits after missing out on their idol's concerts, which some of them had been waiting for all year.

On Wednesday, Austrian officials announced they had foiled an attempted suicide attack by an Islamist, who confessed he had planned to kill "a large number of people" at one of Swift's concerts this week.

"I didn't believe it at first, but when I realized it, I was devastated," Veronika Doubkova said.

The 23-year-old student, who had traveled from the Czech Republic to attend a show, was hanging some of her friendship bracelets onto the branches of a tree located on the street.

Doubkova said she felt she "didn't come here for nothing" after experiencing the "uplifting" vibe and strong sense of "community" among the fans, some of whom were donning sequined dresses and cowboy boots in honor of Taylor.

23-year-old engineer Dilyara Joldassova and two of her friends had traveled all the way from Kazakhstan for the concert.

They learned about the cancellations while strolling through Vienna's Prater amusement park late on Wednesday.

"My heart is really broken. Everything went grey," she said.

But "safety comes first," she added, and said she was relieved that "everyone is safe" and could gather to feel the "healing atmosphere."

All the events surrounding this week's three canceled concerts seem set to go ahead as planned, with police stepping up their presence and reinforcing security measures.