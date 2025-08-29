Taylor Swift flaunts ring on first post-engagement date night with Travis Kelce

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for their first public appearance after their bombshell engagement news at the place where their love story began – Arrowhead Stadium!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (l.) cheered on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. © collage: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 35-year-olds were spotted cheering on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday night as the college football team faced off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Travis, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, played for the Bearcats during his own college career alongside his brother, Jason.

The former Philadelphia Eagle joined the lovebirds in a suite at Arrowhead, along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor showed her stunning new engagement ring at the game, where she donned a sweater vest with a denim miniskirt and knee-high boots.

Travis, meanwhile, showed his school pride in a Bearcats baseball cap and a red-and-white polo top.

The college game's venue holds some special significance for the spouses-to-be, as their romance famously began after Travis tried – and failed – to give Taylor a friendship bracelet after her Eras Tour performance at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023.

After the tight end "put her on blast" on his podcast, Taylor reached out, and the rest was history!